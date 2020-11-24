Overview

Dr. Martina Wiedau-Pazos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wiedau-Pazos works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

