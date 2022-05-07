Dr. Martina Stippler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stippler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martina Stippler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martina Stippler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I was diagnosed with a tumor in my spinal column, Dr. Stippler was highly recommended by my orthopedist. She was right on time for my appointment and explained everything in great detail. She was patient and thorough. My surgery was complicated by various factors but was a huge success with little pain and a swift recovery. Dr. Stippler was amazing and her office was organized and responsive. I will forever be grateful to her. My quality of life is now so much since I’m pain free.
About Dr. Martina Stippler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
- 1427255140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stippler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stippler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stippler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stippler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stippler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stippler speaks German.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Stippler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stippler.
