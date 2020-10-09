Overview

Dr. Martina Klein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Lifestance Health in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.