Overview

Dr. Martina Frandina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Frandina works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.