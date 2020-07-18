Dr. Martina Frandina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frandina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martina Frandina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martina Frandina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
HSMF Womens Care1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fradina is absolutely fantastic I feel like I am being well taken care of as a patient of hers I have been seeing her for several years now and find her staff very professional , friendly and very attentive and I would recommend her office to anyone who is looking for a top notch gynecologist
About Dr. Martina Frandina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1144374968
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frandina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frandina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frandina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frandina has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frandina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frandina speaks Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Frandina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frandina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frandina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frandina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.