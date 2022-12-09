Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yungmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO
Overview
Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO is a Dermatologist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yungmann works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 610-2629Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yungmann?
Easy to get appt. Quickly. Informative visit. Positive caring experience!
About Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891805057
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yungmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yungmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yungmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yungmann works at
Dr. Yungmann has seen patients for Scabies, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yungmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Yungmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yungmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yungmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yungmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.