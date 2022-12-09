See All Dermatologists in Debary, FL
Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO is a Dermatologist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yungmann works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scabies, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 610-2629
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scabies
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Scabies
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin

Scabies Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 09, 2022
Easy to get appt. Quickly. Informative visit. Positive caring experience!
Mike M — Dec 09, 2022
About Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
Languages Spoken
Gender
Gender
NPI Number
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Martin Yungmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yungmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yungmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yungmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yungmann works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yungmann’s profile.

Dr. Yungmann has seen patients for Scabies, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yungmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

77 patients have reviewed Dr. Yungmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yungmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yungmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yungmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.