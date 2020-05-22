See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Martin Worrall, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Martin Worrall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Worrall works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Allied Physicians
    8710 N Thornydale Rd Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4080
    Diego H. Calonje M.d. PC
    1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 15 Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4080
    Martin Worrall MD
    1181 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 393-1575
    Martin Worrall MD
    231 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 22, 2020
    I met Dr Worrall in December 2017 when my left retina detached and I went blind in that eye on Christmas day. I was able to get into his clinic the next day, he was very honest with me about my chances of seeing again, either normally or at all. He was very comforting in the hospital to me before the surgery. I arrive at each followup visit with a few questions,about my vision progress when I can not find the answers on the internet which he answers patiently. I had a second surgery on the left eye to remove a pucker in the retina. I see much better now. Remember Dr. Worrall is one of the top retina doctors in the world, he does everything he can to repair your eyes, but a patient has to realize some things don't go back together like the way God made you, and also never forget to have gratitude no matter the out come. Gratitude for even the smallest sight again to see your loved one's face through even a blur is a miracle. My Husband comes to my dr. visits as a second pair of ears.
    Ginger Rothengatter — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Martin Worrall, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477532497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Worrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worrall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worrall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Worrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worrall has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Worrall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worrall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

