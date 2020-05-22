Overview

Dr. Martin Worrall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Worrall works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.