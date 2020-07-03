Dr. Wininger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin Wininger, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Wininger, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6655 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 497-1919
-
2
Bishop Orris Walker Fhc528 Prospect Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 613-6800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Lashinsky & Wininger M.d.1955 Merrick Rd Ste 100, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 223-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wininger?
Dr. Wininger is one of the finest doctors. He is listens and is very knowledgable. Strongly recommended. His staff is wonderful, too.
About Dr. Martin Wininger, MD
- Dermatology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306997648
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wininger has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wininger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wininger speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wininger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wininger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.