Dr. Martin Wininger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin Wininger, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Martin Wininger, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6655 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 497-1919
  2. 2
    Bishop Orris Walker Fhc
    528 Prospect Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 613-6800
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Lashinsky & Wininger M.d.
    1955 Merrick Rd Ste 100, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 223-1223

Hospital Affiliations
  • Interfaith Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Martin Wininger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306997648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wininger has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wininger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wininger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wininger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

