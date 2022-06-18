Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, OH. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 427-8900
CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I no longer fear my macular degeneration treatment, thanks to Dr. Wilkes. My recovery time has been greatly reduced since he has become my provider.
About Dr. Martin Wilkes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.