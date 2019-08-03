Overview

Dr. Martin Wenthe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Wenthe works at Northwest Medical Group Inc in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.