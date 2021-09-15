Dr. Martin Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine of Summit P.c.5651 Frist Blvd Ste 416, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 885-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagoner’s treatment ended my migraines! He started with a preventative course of action and that worked! I was thankful he didn’t jump in and try a more intrusive route first. He listened to all of my questions and was patient with me as I read from my notes. I felt heard and confident about his plan. I would recommend him to anyone who values experience in a doctor. You won’t feel rushed out like you may with other doctors. He even got back with me when I was checking out bc he had another idea to help me with the quality of my sleep. I’ve never had a doctor conclude an appointment and then take the time to investigate further. He is clearly a thoughtful and caring Neurologist. I had a great experience; thanks Dr. Wagoner!
About Dr. Martin Wagner, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538172077
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.