Overview

Dr. Martin Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Abdul S Enayat, M.D. in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.