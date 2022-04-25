Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Voss, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Voss, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Voss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voss?
The best doctor my wife and I have ever dealt with! Dr. Voss is kind, compassionate, and super knowledgeable. He has earned our total trust and sincere gratitude.
About Dr. Martin Voss, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972761294
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voss works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.