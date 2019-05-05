Overview

Dr. Martin Uram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Silver, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Uram works at Retina Consultants in Little Silver, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.