Dr. Martin Tubach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tubach works at Primary Health Medical Group State Street in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.