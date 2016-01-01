See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Martin Steed, DDS

Oral Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Martin Steed, DDS is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Steed works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Martin Steed, DDS

    • Oral Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1821015686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

