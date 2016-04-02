Dr. Martin Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern Florida and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
Los Olivos Women's Medical Group15151 National Ave Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1447
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a housekeeper at Good Samatitan Hospital labor and delivery. I looked forward to Dr Silverman coming in for patient care. He was ALWAYS so friendly, pleasant to be around and overall just made you feel good about life. Thank you Dr Silverman.
About Dr. Martin Silverman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376508127
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of Southern Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.