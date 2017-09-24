Overview

Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shapiro works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Milford, CT with other offices in Orange, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.