Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shapiro works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Milford, CT with other offices in Orange, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 878-1236
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 795-0766
  3. 3
    Branford Rehabilitation Center
    1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-5688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Ocular Hypertension
Keratitis
Eye Infections

Ocular Hypertension
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2017
    Had an Emergency situation before his office closed on Saturday for the day, Not only was Dr. Shapiro VERY THOUROUGH with his examination but He and his technician Holly and Chris) stayed the ENTIRE time while we were there. I was VERY IMPRESSED with how he handled my very frantic daughter. He also took the time to talk to us and make sure we understood EVERYTHING he was doing. Would HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
    Michael Bennett in Shelton, CT — Sep 24, 2017
    About Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306949383
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
