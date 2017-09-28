Overview

Dr. Martin Sechrist, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Sechrist works at Dr. Isaac Kim in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.