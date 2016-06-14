Dr. Martin Schmidt Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Schmidt Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Schmidt Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Schmidt Jr works at
Locations
Uap Clinic LLC1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3390
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He always has a peaceful manner and is very experienced in his field. I trust him with my life. Would prefer reports emailed or snail mail instead of phone call when report is benign.
About Dr. Martin Schmidt Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt Jr.
