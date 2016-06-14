Overview

Dr. Martin Schmidt Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Schmidt Jr works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.