Dr. Martin Schlusselberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Schlusselberg, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University Of California
Locations
Martin Schlusselberg, MD FCCP415 Ramona Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 364-0578Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Martin Schlusselberg, MD FCCP6869 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 364-0914
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlusselberg is a comprehensive and caring physician. He took the time not only to collect my medical history orally, but he also took the time to review decades of medical records to provide me with the best results. In addition, Dr. Schlusselberg wrote me a disability letter for the Veteran's Administration which was the deciding factor in the VA granting service connection for my sleep apnea after years of denials. I highly recommend Dr. Schlusselberg!
About Dr. Martin Schlusselberg, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University Of California
- John Hopkins University
- Southwestern Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
