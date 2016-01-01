Dr. Martin Schlakman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlakman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Schlakman, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Schlakman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Schlakman works at
Locations
Psychiatry Associates251 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 549-2220
Kenneth J Lichtman MD LLC1109 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 549-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Schlakman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144413873
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Schlakman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlakman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlakman works at
Dr. Schlakman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlakman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlakman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlakman.
