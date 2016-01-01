Overview

Dr. Martin Schlakman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Schlakman works at Psychiatry Associates in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

