Dr. Martin Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Schiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Schiff, MD is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Schiff works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Weston2229 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 210, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 601-5418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 220-9755
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada82245 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036 Directions (786) 568-7537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Marathon10085 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (305) 330-3346Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiff?
Very good doctot
About Dr. Martin Schiff, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659336832
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schiff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Cellulitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.