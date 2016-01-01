Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Diabetes and Nutrition7211 Bank Ct Ste 240, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (240) 215-1454
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkar?
About Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518005636
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.