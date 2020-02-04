Overview

Dr. Martin Sanda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Sanda works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.