Dr. Martin Sanda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Emory Clinic At Perimeter5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a radical prostatectomy (robotic) by Dr. Martin G. Sanda, March 2018 at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta. Excellent outcome with no detectable PSA after one year. We’re praying for the same after two years (next month—March). First M.D. ever in my life to provide his cell number to me in case I’m in need of immediate information/care. Terrific! Dr. Sanda and Emory Healthcare are outstanding! And if you have any lingering doubts, check his impressive credentials at the Emory Healthcare internet site,
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Czech
- National Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hospital (Urology)
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
Dr. Sanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanda has seen patients for Epididymitis and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanda speaks Czech.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.