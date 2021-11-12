See All Neurosurgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Martin Rutkowski, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Martin Rutkowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Rutkowski works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Martin Rutkowski, MD
About Dr. Martin Rutkowski, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1780950923
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Martin Rutkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rutkowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rutkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rutkowski works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rutkowski’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

