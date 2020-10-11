Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Kings Highway Hospital3201 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-0570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jack Jedwab MD PC2270 Kimball St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-0570
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Doctor Rosen is one of the Best Doctors. I was scared of doctors being a person who suffers with anxiety. He is so calm and relaxing and makes you feel like you are with a friend. Great Doctor Great Man.
About Dr. Martin Rosen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861563074
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.