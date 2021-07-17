Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Manitoba - Winnipeg Manitoba and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Locations
1
SIMED Health Gainesville Urology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 16, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 820-3188Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Dr. Rifkin has been my urologist for many years and has literally saved my life! He is upbeat and personable and extremely competent! My wife and I recommend him to everyone who needs a urologist! He takes his time with each patient, so sometimes things are a little slow in the waiting area, but, when it’s our turn, he is devoted to us and wha our problems are!
About Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of Manitoba - Winnipeg Manitoba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin, there are benefits to both methods.