Dr. Martin Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Richman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute LLC1840 Mease Dr Ste 300, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 785-6011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
MPM Trinity Medical Arts Building2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 225, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 785-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Richman was a patient listener the first visit. He later performed a HOLEP procedure on me and the results were very good. I only get up once a night instead of four. I am no longer constantly worried about where a bathroom is when I go someplace.
About Dr. Martin Richman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UHHS University Hospitals
- MC Ohio Toledo
- Indiana U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richman speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.