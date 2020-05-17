Dr. Repetto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Repetto, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Repetto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med
Locations
The Pavilion809 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 373-1700
Gibson Area Hospital Geriatric Behavioral Svcs4 Doctors Park, Gibson City, IL 60936 Directions (217) 784-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Repetto was my psychiatrist for more than 6 years. He was always available and willing to help me even when I couldn’t ask for help myself. He worked closely with my spouse on many occasions and got me stabilized. I’ve had many ups and downs and he was incredibly supportive. I’m not sure how my experience could be polar opposite from some of the reviews here, but I do know this: the people he’s helped get back to functioning are doing just that. Those who had the “extremes” (good and bad) are the ones who’ll seek out opportunities to review him to influence others. It’s hard finding a psychiatrist in Central Illinois. If you can give Dr. Repetto a try—or need a second opinion—check him out. I think he’s great, but see for yourself.
About Dr. Martin Repetto, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repetto has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repetto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.