Dr. Martin Reinke, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Martin Reinke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.

Dr. Reinke works at Mhr Eye Association P.A. in Southlake, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mhr Eye Association P.A.
    1310 N White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-6080
    Mhr Eye Association PC
    1916 Central Dr, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-6607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas

Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Cancer
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Cancer

Cataract Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Very precise work and very professional.
    — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Martin Reinke, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710916101
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary Harvard Med School
    • University Ks Med Center
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Reinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reinke has seen patients for Blepharitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

