Dr. Martin Raynor, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Raynor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been cared for by Dr. Raynor for the last 14 months, through three different surgeries. His knowledge and confidence is refreshing to be around. He explains even the most difficult injuries easily and in a way that you feel like you’re talking to an old friend or family member, not a Dr. He and his staff have always been so welcoming. Each time I’ve been down about a surgery or the healing time, he has always lifted my spirits by showing me first hand the progress I am making in my recovery. He really cares about the people he helps and always shows genuine concern throughout each step of your healing process. I highly recommend Dr. Raynor, I wouldn’t take the time to write a review if I didn’t believe everything I’ve said. Do yourself a favor, schedule an appointment and see the difference he and his wonderful staff make in your life.
About Dr. Martin Raynor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Philippon Research Institute, Vail, CO
- Vanderbilt University
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
