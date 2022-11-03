Overview

Dr. Martin Raynor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Raynor works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.