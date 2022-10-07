Dr. Martin Rains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Rains, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Rains, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Rains works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2601 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 1 Suite 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Vickie Morgan My cardiologist, Dr. Martin Rains is excellent. He explains your medications, condition and treatment plan in a way you can understand. I would advise anyone to go to him if you have heart issues. My Heart function was 15% when I went to Dr. Rains and now it is 50%. He is the best cardiologist.
About Dr. Martin Rains, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063675551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rains has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rains using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rains works at
Dr. Rains has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rains. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.