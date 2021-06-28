Overview

Dr. Martin Pruss, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Russiaville, IN. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Pruss works at American Health Network in Russiaville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.