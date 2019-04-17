Overview

Dr. Martin Prado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Prado works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at DeLand in Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

