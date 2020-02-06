Dr. Martin Poliak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Poliak, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Poliak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
MDVIP - Houston, Texas1701 Sunset Blvd # 6D, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 379-7253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poliak has been my doctor for 20 years and you need not search any farther to find a more knowledgeable and caring doctor. He is the Best!
About Dr. Martin Poliak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1457338931
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Charles University
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poliak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poliak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poliak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.