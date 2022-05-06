Overview

Dr. Martin Plavec, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Plavec works at GI Internal Medicine Of Orange in North Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT, Orange, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.