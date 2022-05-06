Dr. Plavec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Plavec, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Plavec, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Plavec works at
Locations
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - North Haven2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 747-7300
Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven Hr. LLC1952 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 773-3055
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - Orange325 Boston Post Rd Ste 1C, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 747-7300
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plavec is the best!! Professional, yet always courteous and friendly.
About Dr. Martin Plavec, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1356398093
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE
