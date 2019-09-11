Dr. Pevzner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Pevzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Pevzner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Pevzner works at
Locations
-
1
Oakland Arthritis Center P C.32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 120, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 646-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pevzner?
I have recommended Dr Pevzner and will continue to do so. He is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Martin Pevzner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942390976
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pevzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pevzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pevzner works at
Dr. Pevzner has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pevzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pevzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pevzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pevzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pevzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.