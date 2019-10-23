Dr. Martin Ostro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Ostro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Ostro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Ostro works at
Locations
George S. Klavens M.d. P.c.1101 Beacon St Ste 7, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-2202
Back Bay Allergy Associates LLC77 E Merrimack St Ste 6, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 452-4626
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and his staff are a bit quirky, but if you understand their humour you will see that they are not mean or condescending as others claim. Dr. Ostro spent 2 hours listening to my health history rather than just ordering expensive tests as many physicians do these days. His nurse administered a 4 hour allergy examination and was friendly throughout the process. Overall I am very satisfied with the care I received.
About Dr. Martin Ostro, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467423848
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostro has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostro speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.