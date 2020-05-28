Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD
Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, New Milford Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Orthopedic Surgery420 E 72nd St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 203-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- New Milford Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
He performed successful foot surgery where other doctors couldn't perform about 20 years ago. Whenever I walk a lot, I know I have Dr. O'Malley to thank. Before the surgery I could barely walk to my mailbox. He's a delightful man and skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194801944
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Tufts University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hamilton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Malley speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
