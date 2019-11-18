Overview

Dr. Martin Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Newman works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.