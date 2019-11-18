See All Plastic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Martin Newman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Martin Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Newman works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?

    Nov 18, 2019
    I am so grateful for a successful surgery which exceeded my expectations. (Breast Implant and capsule removal, & lift) He Explained well different options, was caring and compassionate, and i felt confident and safe in his hands. His assistant Rachel was also very kind and caring. I love Cleveland Clinic Staff Thank you Dr. Newman !!!
    Margarita Ferrua — Nov 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Newman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Newman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Newman to family and friends

    Dr. Newman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Newman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Newman, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275594459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp, Univ Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Newman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.