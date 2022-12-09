Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD
Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Image Plastic Surgery140 N State Rt 17 Ste 105, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 225-1101
Affordable Plastic Surgery67 Route 59 Ste 211B, Spring Valley, NY 10977 Directions (201) 225-1101
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I consulted Dr. Martin Moskovitz for a facelift surgery. I found him to be the most knowledgeable and committed doctor I've ever met. He was a stickler for detail, and I couldn't be so happier with how my surgery turned out. Thanks to him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Med Coll
- Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Rutgers Medical School
- Columbia University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Moskovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskovitz.
