Overview

Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Moskovitz works at Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Spring Valley, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.