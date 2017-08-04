Dr. Martin Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Loma Linda University Medical Health Center Orthopedics11406 Loma Linda Dr Ste 218, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morrison was conscientious and thorough. He took time to examine the MRI's and explain what they showed in terms that we and our son could understand. He reviewed treatment options and gave his considered opinion on associated risks and ultimately his recommendation. I have often be told to be cautious about surgeons because they always want to operate. Dr. Morrison is certainly not that way at all.
About Dr. Martin Morrison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326206335
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
