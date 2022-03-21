See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Martin Morell, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Morell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dr. Morell works at Arthritis Spec in New Hartford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Specialists
    4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 106, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 724-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • Rome Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 21, 2022
    I've got a weird autoimmune disease, with random-seeming symptoms, that other rheumos have thrown their hands up with. Dr. Morell ran tests the others didn't know of and started the first new med in 10 years. It's giving me my life back. The office is tolerant with me, and I'd hate having me as a patient. (If my body was a car, it'd be a lemon, so I tend to be snottier than I intend to. )
    — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Morell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811990997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Morell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morell works at Arthritis Spec in New Hartford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morell’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Morell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

