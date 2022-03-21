Dr. Martin Morell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Morell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Morell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Specialists4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 106, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 724-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
I've got a weird autoimmune disease, with random-seeming symptoms, that other rheumos have thrown their hands up with. Dr. Morell ran tests the others didn't know of and started the first new med in 10 years. It's giving me my life back. The office is tolerant with me, and I'd hate having me as a patient. (If my body was a car, it'd be a lemon, so I tend to be snottier than I intend to. )
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811990997
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ponce School of Medicine
