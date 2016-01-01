Overview

Dr. Martin Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Moon works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Florence, KY with other offices in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.