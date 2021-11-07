Dr. Mollen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Mollen, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Mollen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Mollen works at
Locations
Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center16100 N 71st St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 656-0016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I used Dr. Martin Mollen for many years. When he left the Phoenix area for Scottsdale, it was too far so we had to get a new physician. No other Doctor compares to Dr. Mollen. He was the best! Julia Pierce (John, now deceased) Gl., Az.
About Dr. Martin Mollen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255384871
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollen works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.