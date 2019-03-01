Overview

Dr. Martin Mirra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Mirra works at Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.