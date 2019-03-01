Dr. Martin Mirra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Mirra, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Mirra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates1333 Taylor St Ste 3A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-4707
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital400 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 254-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor performed hernia surgery on me. The doctor took the time to listen to me and answer all my questions. Very good bedside manner and friendly surgeon.
About Dr. Martin Mirra, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972615631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirra has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirra.
