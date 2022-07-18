See All Dermatologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Martin Miller, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Miller Dermatology in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin B Miller MD
    14911 National Ave Ste 5, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9909
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I heard of Dr Miller from a client who took her elderly mother to Dr Miller for a persistent rash that 3 other doctors could not resolve., yet he had diagnosed and resolved promptly. I too had broken out in an itchy, painful rash that an urgent care had diagnosed as shingles. Dr Miller took one look at me and said I had mite bites from gardening and that I was highly allergic. He noticed that I didn’t have insurance , and sent me with enough of a very expensive ointment to treat the issue . He said well you’re here.. Do you have melanoma on either side of your family? I said both. So he did a cancer check while I was there . THATS THOROUGH! He’s busy , yet squeezed me in on an emergency twice. His staff is excellent, and I like that they are not selling beauty products like other derm offices - just treating skin issues.
    BigRed — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Miller, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1215005327
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Miller Dermatology in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

