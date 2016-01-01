Dr. Martin Menter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Menter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Menter, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Menter works at
Locations
Texas Dermatology Associates3900 Junius St Ste 145, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 386-7546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Menter, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043268907
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern
- Guys Hospital
- Johannesburg Genl Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menter has seen patients for Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Menter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.