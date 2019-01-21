See All Otolaryngologists in Granbury, TX
Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. McGonagle works at MC GONAGLE MARTIN E MD PA in Granbury, TX with other offices in Brownwood, TX and Mineral Wells, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtex Hearing Center
    510 E US HIGHWAY 377, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 579-2660
  2. 2
    Martin E Mcgonagle MD
    107 S Park Dr Ste B, Brownwood, TX 76801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 643-5824
  3. 3
    107 Sw 7th Ave, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 327-0001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Oral Cancer Screening
Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGonagle?

    Jan 21, 2019
    Courteous staff and very little wait time. Dr Mcgonagle is very friendly and up to date on the latest drugs and procedures. I have been seeing him for 10+ years.
    Nurse in Brownwood, TX — Jan 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGonagle to family and friends

    Dr. McGonagle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGonagle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD.

    About Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871698308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGonagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGonagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGonagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGonagle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGonagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGonagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGonagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.