Dr. Martin Martino, MD
Dr. Martin Martino, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Ascension St Vincents3 Shircliff Way Ste 714, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-1350
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Dr Martino is an amazing doctor! He is intelligent, kind, with a great bedside manner. I was diagnosed with a cyst on my ovary that was possibly cancerous. He performed robotic surgery to remove it along with a hysterectomy. The cyst was softball sized and benign. He made 5 extremely small incisions. After surgery, I had little to no pain and was up and walking. I am still taking things slowly but am feeling great. I highly recommend Dr Martino for gynecological oncology robotic surgery. I am very happy with the results. Thanks Dr Martino!
- University Of South Florida: H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Rutgers College, New Brunswick, Nj
Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
