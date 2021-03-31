Dr. Martin Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Mark, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Mark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just the best doctor ever. I would recommend him over any other doctor. He’s just simply a excellent doctor and a better human
About Dr. Martin Mark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
